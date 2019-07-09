All the Star Sightings From the The Lion King's First Premiere Are So '90s

Exactly 25 years after The Lion King became an instant classic, Disney is reintroducing the animal kingdom of Pride Rock to a new audience.

The "live-action" adaptation of the animated film, which relies on photo-realistic visual effects to continue Simba's "Circle of Life," premieres tonight in Hollywood. Beyoncé, who portrays Nala in the blockbuster, is expected to turn heads on the red carpet, as are her co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa).

We're ready for 2019's imagination of The Lion King to make movie history all over again, but not without a trip down memory lane!

Much like tonight's star-studded event, the 1994 premiere of The Lion King and its sequel four years later were the place to be for '90s A-listers like Denise Richards, Antonio Banderas and Carrie Fisher