Nick Godejohn Recalls "Magical" Days With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Before Murdering Her Mother

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 2:31 PM
Nick Godejohn is speaking out behind bars.
In his first interview since being sentenced to life in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former boyfriend is opening up about the days leading up to Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's murder.
"That was, man, probably the best days I've had in my life. I mean, that's the only way I can describe it. I enjoyed every second of it," he shared in a sneak preview of Oxygen's upcoming special episode of Killer Couples: Gypsy Rose: A Love to Kill For.
"Those five days where I was physically with [Gypsy Rose], those five days were the most intense and magical and awe-inspiring days I've ever had," Nick added.
Gypsy Rose helped organize the murder of her own mother that was ultimately completed by Nick. She accepted a plea deal in 2015 and was given a 10-year sentence.
According to Nick, he saw his relationship with Gypsy Rose as something so rare and special.
"From the very beginning, I just knew we were soulmates," he explained. "I was going to get a job, start looking for an apartment…I'd probably end up marrying her and having children with her."
Nick added, "That's something I've never had with someone else. I've never, ever had it and to this day, she's the only one I've had it with."
Back in April, E! News exclusively confirmed that Gypsy Rose accepted a proposal from a man she met through her prison's pen pal program.
"I mean it's something that she's been keeping under wraps for a little bit," family friend and representative Fancy Macelli shared. "It's very exciting for her, she's very excited."
Fancy said that the couple is going to wait until her release from prison to wed. She will be available for parole in 2024.
To hear more from Nick including his perception of what pushed him and Gypsy Rose to the edge in murdering Dee Dee, watch Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love To Kill For premiering Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET.
