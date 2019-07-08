Nick Godejohn Recalls "Magical" Days With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Before Murdering Her Mother

Nick Godejohn is speaking out behind bars.

In his first interview since being sentenced to life in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former boyfriend is opening up about the days leading up to Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's murder.

"That was, man, probably the best days I've had in my life. I mean, that's the only way I can describe it. I enjoyed every second of it," he shared in a sneak preview of Oxygen's upcoming special episode of Killer Couples: Gypsy Rose: A Love to Kill For.

"Those five days where I was physically with [Gypsy Rose], those five days were the most intense and magical and awe-inspiring days I've ever had," Nick added.

Gypsy Rose helped organize the murder of her own mother that was ultimately completed by Nick. She accepted a plea deal in 2015 and was given a 10-year sentence.