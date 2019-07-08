Aubrey O'Day Leads MTV's Ex on the Beach Season 3 Cast in Sizzling New First Look

It's time to hit the beach—with your ex? The new season of Ex on the Beach is upon us and so is a new crop of reality star singles looking for love.

Hosted by Romeo Miller, Ex on the Beach puts 10 reality TV veterans up in gorgeous Malibu in the hopes of getting a fresh start at love. But what happens when their exes come ashore? Will an old flame spark once again or is it a game of revenge for the spurned lovers?

The new season's singles are Aubrey O'Day, Big Brother star Mark Jansen, singer Mechie Harris, Boy Band and The Rookie veteran Cameron Armstrong, The Ellen DeGeneres Show fixture Billy Reilich, Are You the One? star Kenya Scott, Lexi Kaplan and Allie Kaplan from Inst@famous, former NFL cheerleader Geles Rodriguez and The Challenge's Devin Walker.