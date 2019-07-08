Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Talk Discovering Their "Menu" for Intimacy

Two years of marriage in, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are continuing to learn how to make their relationship the best it can be.

As the ballroom pro and her ice hockey husband discussed in a new episode of Laich's How Men Think podcast, they have been figuring out how to feed each other's intimacy needs.

"I think it's one of the most sacred things that you can have between a partnership," Hough said of intimacy. "I think it's what separates friendship and lovers."

"You are exceptional at coming in the house and coming and giving me a great big kiss and we connect right away," Laich complimented his wife, noting she's good at ensuring intimacy "stays present."

However, as the America's Got Talent judge noted, "My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we've been curious about like, 'Hey, something doesn't feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let's look into something.'"