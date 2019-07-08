Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Fuel Romance Rumors With PDA-Packed Brunch

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 6:54 AM

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

It looks like things will never be the same for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The two singers continued to spark romance rumors this weekend after they were spotted stepping out for brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. Photographers caught the dynamic duo holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other for a sweet hug on Sunday.

The two-time Grammy nominees kept their looks cute and casual for the outing. The 22-year-old "Havana" star wore a pair of sporty sweatpants, as well as a white top and a navy cardigan. She accessorized her ensemble with some black and white sneakers and a matching purse. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old "In My Blood" crooner donned a dark hoodie and T-shirt, which he paired with some Nike shorts and socks. He also wore some white sneakers and shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses.

 

Camila Cabello Gets Flirty With Shawn Mendes Amid Romance Rumors

This wasn't the first time the artists were spotted together this weekend. Cabello also attended the "Stitches" singer's concert at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Friday.

"@Shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow," she wrote on Instagram along with a red heart emoji, later adding: "You're unreal. @shawnmendes."

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

In fact, fans have been questioning their relationship status ever since the two released their steamy music video for their new hit "Señorita" in June. Less than a week later, reports spread that Cabello had ended her relationship with Matthew Hussey.

Despite the rumors, the celebrities have continued to play it coy. When asked if he was dating Cabello at a Q&A session in Los Angeles this weekend, Mendes simply shook his head

Then again, Mendes and Cabello have known each other for years. As fans will recall, the two released the chart-topper "I Know What You Did Last Summer" back in 2015.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

So while a romance hasn't been confirmed, there's nothing holding fans back from speculating on their current relationship status.

