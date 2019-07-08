2019 Emmy Nominations We'd Love to See: From Schitt's Creek to Joey King

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 6:00 AM

Schitt's Creek

Pop

It's almost time. Soon, some of your TV favorites are going to get congratulatory calls, text messages and emails from their loved ones and business partners about the 2019 Emmy nominations. But not all your beloved stars, writers and directors will be inundated with messages on Tuesday, July 16.

With more streaming platforms, networks and cable channels providing original programming than ever before, it's tough to honor every deserving party. However, if we had our way, these fine TV folks will be getting those calls. Yep, these are our dream Emmy nominees.

Watch

Matthew Rhys & Keri Russell Spill on 2018 Emmys Win

Note: Deserving candidates like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Veep, This Is Us, Game of Thrones, and Killing Eve are all shoe-ins for nominations. These are the potential nominees that would make us flail should they end up on the ballot.

The Act, Joey King

Hulu

Joey King, The Act

Hulu's take on the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard was riveting and a true star-making moment for Joey King. The Kissing Booth star transformed before our very eyes and delivered a gripping and complicated performance.

Game of Thrones, Episode, Brienne

HBO

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones star stopped everybody in their tracks with her performance as Brienne of Tarth, specifically when the character became Ser Brienne. Gwendoline Christie even sold that whole weeping over Jaime Lannister in her bathrobe scene.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

As Aryan Stark, Maisie Williams grew up in front of the eyes of millions. In the final season of Game of Thrones, not only did Williams deliver a kick butt performance, but she did so with nuance.

Schitt's Creek, Season Five

PopTV

Schitt's Creek

This little gem of a show has delivered consistently for years, but it hit new heights in a heartwarming and hilarious fifth season. The show itself deserves a nomination, as does the scene-stealing Catherine O'Hara who has never been better—or more quotable—as Moira Rose. Series co-creator, writer, director and star Dan Levy knocks each of his roles out of the park with surprising ease. Levy, O'Hara and Schitt's Creek deserve all the acclaim, and are more than due for an Emmy.

PEN15

Hulu

PEN15

A standout, sleeper hit of a wacky comedy, PEN15 perfectly captures a specific moment in time. Created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, the series is laugh-out-loud hilarious and is able to tackle numerous topics with ease and gusto. The "AIM" episode specifically is Emmy-worthy. If you came of age during the AOL Instant Messenger, this is a must-watch.

The Good Place

NBC

The Good Place

The Good Place is one of the best shows—ever. With a wonderfully capable cast that oozes chemistry, this NBC afterlife comedy is pretty damn near perfect. Ted Danson and Kristen Bell are more than deserving of some Emmy love and supporting player D'Arcy Carden had a standout season in particular.

Forever, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen

Amazon

Maya Rudolph, Forever

There is so much TV out there that it's beyond easy to miss a show. One show and performance that demands to be seen? Maya Rudolph in Forever. She handles the comedy and drama with ease, delivering a thoroughly mesmerizing performance opposite Fred Armisen and Catherine Keener.

Claws

TNT

Niecy Nash, Claws

It'd be easy to write off Claws as a frothy summer series, but the TNT drama tells a fascinating tale anchored by Niecy Nash. Nash has never been better.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Yes, Tituss Burgess has been nominated before for his work in the Netflix comedy, but he's yet to win. He's routinely excellent in every way.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX

Rob McElhenney, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Year after year, Always Sunny is hysterical. And year after year, Always Sunny is shunned by the Emmys. Rob McElhenney, the star writer and creator, turned in an inspiring performance in the show's season 13 finale. His character's evolution, coupled with one heck of a dance number, must be seen.

The Good Fight

CBS

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Now in its third season, The Good Fight is one of the best dramas on TV. Christine Baranski is now in her 10th season of TV playing Diane Lockhart and has never been better.

Marisa Tomei

ABC

Marisa Tomei, Live in Front of a Studio Audience…

ABC's live staging of two classic Norman Lear sitcoms was a delight to watch, and it looked like nobody had as much fun as Marisa Tomei as Edith Bunker. We couldn't take our eyes off her.

Better Call Saul

AMC

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sure, the show is about the creation of Saul Goodman, but Rhea Seehorn steals the show as the complex and fascinating Kim Wexler.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

CW

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

As the star and co-creator of Crazy Ex, Rachel Bloom was responsible for so much quality TV. In the final season, Bloom flexed her acting chops in new ways.

Insecure, Natasha Rothwell

HBO

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure

There are scene stealers and then there's Natasha Rothwell in Insecure. She's beyond.

Pose

FX

Pose

FX's transgender drama is full of masterful performances with Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez at the forefront. The uplifting series will make you cry, cheer and laugh all in one episode.

The 2019 Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 16.

The 2019 Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 16.

