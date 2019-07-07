The Voice Australia Winner Diana Rouvas Responds to Voting Controversy and Reveals What’s Next for Her

The Voice Australia 2019 was the ultimate second chance for Diana Rouvas.

After placing fifth in the 2012 season, Rouvas returned to the Nine series under the mentorship of Boy George and was named the winner on Sunday night.

"I don't think the whole thing has sunk in," the 35-year-old told E! News of her win. "I honestly have not had a second to sit down myself or with my family to process that. I'm just riding the rollercoaster."

After debuting her single "Wait For No One", which she co-wrote with husband Eric Aranda, Rouvas beat out finalists Daniel Shaw, Zeek Power and Jordan Anthony in the closest voting results in The Voice Australia history.

But the finale was not without controversy: a technical glitch led some views to complain they were unable to cast their vote. (In a statement, Nine confirmed that hundreds of thousands of votes cast on the night caused some "technical problems" for a small number of viewers.)

"I believe the issue was technical," Rouvas told E! News of the voting glitch. "There was too much going on and it blew up. But the votes went through and it was all sorted pretty quickly."