Ellen DeGeneres and Other Stars Cheer U.S. Women's Soccer Team's 2019 World Cup Victory

USA! USA! USA!

The U.S. Women's Soccer team beat The Netherlands to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title with a 2-0 victory on Sunday. This marks the fourth such championship win for the United States since 1991. A slew of celebs took to social media to celebrate the victory and praise the team.

"The US women's soccer team are the world champions!" Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. "I'm so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You're welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC"

"Huge month or so for women's football," tweeted singer Niall Horan. "New heroes made for little girls all over the world. Congrats @USWNT."

"Congrats @USWNT on the most dramatic #Rose (Lavelle) ceremony ever. Thank you for bringing the Cup home! Absolutely epic dynasty #Oneteamonenation," tweeted Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

"Yes! Fourth star. Back to back," tweeted former President Barack Obama. "Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that's always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam"

"And a big congrats to the World Champions! So very proud of the @USWNT !" tweeted former President Bill Clinton.

"World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls," wrote his wife and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.