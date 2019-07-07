Cameron Boyce's Death Mourned by Adam Sandler: "Loved That Kid"

Adam Sandler shared a sweet online tribute to Cameron Boyce, who played his son in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, after learning the actor had died at age 20.

Boyce, who is also known for his roles in the Disney Channel series Jessie and The Descendants movies, passed away in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure "which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," his family had said in a statement.

"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around," Sandler tweeted on Sunday morning. "Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."