Cameron Boyce's Death Mourned by Adam Sandler: "Loved That Kid"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 7:44 AM
Adam Sandler shared a sweet online tribute to Cameron Boyce, who played his son in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, after learning the actor had died at age 20.
Boyce, who is also known for his roles in the Disney Channel series Jessie and The Descendants movies, passed away in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure "which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," his family had said in a statement.
"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around," Sandler tweeted on Sunday morning. "Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."
Boyce and Sandler had also reprised their roles in the 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2. Before his death, Boyce was working on the comedy pilot Mrs. Fletcher with Kathryn Hahn and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones. He was also set to appear in the new series Paradise City and reprise his role of Carlos De Vil, son of Disney villain Cruella De Vil, in the upcoming Descendants 3 movie sequel, which is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on August 2.
"The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die," tweeted Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. "Our prayers go out to his family and his friends."
