Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Pack on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival

New couple alert?!

Things seem to be heating up between Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. (Yes, Gigi Hadid an Bella Hadid's younger brother.)

The two were spotted getting cozy on Saturday afternoon at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England. While at the festival, the "New Rules" singer was all smiles as she cuddled up with the 20-year-old model. They both looked over-the-moon happy together as they listened to live music.

The brunette beauty kept things casual wearing an over-sized cardigan, khaki pants and flashy jewelry accessories. Hadid also kept things low-key as he donned a forest green bomber jacket and pants.

While the 23-year-old star and the California native have yet to confirm their relationship, rumors have been swirling about their romance for a few weeks now. Last month, the pair were seen hanging out at the model's birthday party in Malibu.