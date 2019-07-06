See Archie Harrison's Official Christening Photos With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptized in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday and official photographs from the event have just been released.

The pictures, posted on the couple's Instagram page, show the 2-month-old boy's full face publicly for the first time since his birth. They were taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding pics.

In one photo, seen in color, the couple and their son sit in Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room with Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the men's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and the siblings' late mother Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal.