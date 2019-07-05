90 Day Fiancé's Jay Smith Launches GoFundMe as He Awaits Possible Deportation

Jay Smith is not giving up on his dream of becoming a U.S. citizen.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to hire an attorney who can help arrange his release from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. His friend, who started the account on his behalf, explains, "Jay has not received his share of the money for being exploited on this tv show and we are asking help to obtain him a lawyer."

Moreover, it seems Jay "fears" that if he is deported to Jamaica, his life may be at risk. "He is now seen as a traitor who has turned his back on his people and they will assume he has money since he was in America and on an American TV show so that keeps him at a continuously high threat for his safety if he is returned home," his friend claims.