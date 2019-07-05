Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Look Flirty After Matthew Hussey Split

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 1:00 PM

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes making beautiful music together outside of the studio?

The two singers have been sparking romance rumors since they dropped their steamy duet and music video "Señorita" late last month. They fueled them further over the Fourth of July holiday when they showed some PDA while out together in West Hollywood. The two were photographed walking together, hand in hand. They were also spotted chatting on a balcony.

Cabello, 22, wore a black jumpsuit for their night out on the town, while Mendes, 20, wore a black and white striped shirt and black pants.

Neither singer has commented on the romance rumors.

The outing took place a week after E! News confirmed that Cabello had split from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year of dating.

 

Cabello and Mendes have known each other for years.

They first collaborated together on music in 2015, releasing the breakup song "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

