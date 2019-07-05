That’s the Tea! Sophie Turner Interrupts Honeymoon to Defend Soccer Star Alex Morgan

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 11:52 AM
Sophie Turner has interrupted her honeymoon with Joe Jonas to deliver an important message, a message of support for U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan.
On Tuesday, the women's team forward kicked the winning goal to beat England 2-1 and help the United States reach the women's World Cup final, which is on Sunday. She then ran to the sideline and pretended to sip an imaginary cup of tea, sparking online memes and some criticism of alleged poor sportsmanship.
"My celebration was actually more about, 'That's the tea,' which is telling a story, spreading news," Morgan, 30, later reporters, as seen in a Reuters video. "Sophie Turner does it quite often. She's one of my favorite actresses. So it wasn't a hit to England in any way."
The British Game of Thrones star often posts on social media videos of herself offering hilarious, snarky commentaries while sipping wine and saying, "That's the tea."
"OK, I'm on my honeymoon, I'm not really look at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention," Turner, 23, said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, days after she and Jonas had a second wedding ceremony in France. "Unfortunately, the U.K. Women's Football team lost at the World Cup, and of course, I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. Women's Football team."
"Alex Morgan, all the haters that are saying that this was disrespectful, I'm honored that you thought of me and all those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, Millennials drinking Kombucha," Turner continued. "And I'm really f--king proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win. And that's the motherf--king tea."
Morgan had also said after her win and controversial tea-sipping gesture, "I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate but not too much and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion," she said. "You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacs or whatever it is, and when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback and kind of you have to laugh about it to see all the criticism."
