How Shay Mitchell and More Stars Pulled Off Epic Gender Reveals

When it comes to Hollywood gender reveals, your favorite stars always go big!

In case you missed the big news, Shay Mitchell celebrated the Fourth of July by posting a brand-new YouTube video with her boyfriend Matte Babel.

With the help of Power Rangers and an assistant who planned the whole thing in secrecy, the couple found out they are having a baby girl.

And spoiler alert: Fans are loving every minute of the reveal.

In less than 24 hours, the clip has already been viewed close to three million times—and the long holiday weekend is just getting started.