Inside Meghan King Edmonds' Life With Kids Hart, Hayes and Aspen

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds has shared a very personal story with the world.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took her blog overnight to share with readers that her 13-month-old son, Hart, has "irreversible brain damage." Meghan, who welcomed Hart and his twin brother Hayes with Jim Edmonds in June 2018, titled her blog post, "My Hart."

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," Meghan wrote. "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black."

After "issues persisted," Meghan took Hart for an elective MRI.

Read

Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Son Hart Has "Irreversible Brain Damage" in Heartbreaking New Blog

"Three days later Hart's neurologist called me," Meghan shared. "Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right. She said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side."

Meghan, who is also mom to 2-year-old Aspen King Edmonds and stepmom to Jim's kids from previous relationships, has always been very open with her fans about her personal life. Since having kids, the 34-year-old has shared many milestone moments with her children on social media. Let's take a look at Meghan's motherhood journey with three kids under the age of three.

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

"Bee Bees"

Days after welcoming twins, Meghan shared this sweet photo of her kids, writing, "Aspen loves her bee bees!'"

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Happy Halloween!

"Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!" Meghan wrote alongside this cute Halloween snap.

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Cuteness Overload

In February, Meghan posted this adorable group hug picture.

Article continues below

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Selfie Time

How sweet is this family selfie?

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

#Vacation

"A cross section of the witching hour during a moment of calm #vacation," Meghan captioned this family photo in March.

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Easter Sunday

Meghan and the kids got dressed up for the holiday celebration.

Article continues below

Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Story Time

Meghan prepares to read to her kids in this cute photo.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan King Edmonds , Celeb Kids , Babies , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.