Get a Rare Look at the Stranger Things Season 3 Set

Hawkins, Indiana exists…in Atlanta, Georgia.

Season three of Stranger Things is out, and the sprawling season has more sets than before, and they're all in Georgia. Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the Stranger Things cast are here to take viewers behind the scenes of the sci-fi hit. In the video below, get a closer look at the sets you're so familiar with.

"This is my set, this is my house," Brown says while in Hopper's cabin. "I've never actually used the bathroom. I don't feel like Eleven has ever actually peed, which is interesting."