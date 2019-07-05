Chantel Catches Pedro in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Lie

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 6:00 AM
The road back to martial harmony has been a bumpy one for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Chantel and Pedro. But in the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, it looks like the duo find some solid ground to stand on in order to get their marriage back on track…that is until Pedro comes clean about a lie.
"You know, we have, like, a little bit of problem with, in the marriage," Pedro says.
"A lot of problems," Chantel corrects him.
"We no can go and do the same thing we do before," Pedro says. "We need to play like a team, you know? And be together."
That means cutting out the drama stirred up by both of their families. Chantel's family and Pedro were involved in a dinner brawl that has proven difficult to get over. Chantel seems committed to having a talk with her family about moving forward and wants Pedro to do the same with his.
"I'm 100 percent in this relationship, Pinky," Pedro tells Chantel. But she counters, "We all know how things happen when you get around your friends."
Chantel is referring to the video Pedro's sister showed her of him engaging in some very close and suggestive dancing with another woman…and that's where the lie comes in. Pedro told Chantel it was a friend from college. But that's not the case: She was his sister's friend.
"It was my sister's friend," he admits.
"So you lied to me about it being your college friend?" Chantel asks.
And Pedro? Click play on the video above.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
