EXCLUSIVE!

Chantel Catches Pedro in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Lie

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The road back to martial harmony has been a bumpy one for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Chantel and Pedro. But in the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, it looks like the duo find some solid ground to stand on in order to get their marriage back on track…that is until Pedro comes clean about a lie.

"You know, we have, like, a little bit of problem with, in the marriage," Pedro says.

"A lot of problems," Chantel corrects him.

"We no can go and do the same thing we do before," Pedro says. "We need to play like a team, you know? And be together."

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars David & Annie Talk Larissa and Colt

That means cutting out the drama stirred up by both of their families. Chantel's family and Pedro were involved in a dinner brawl that has proven difficult to get over. Chantel seems committed to having a talk with her family about moving forward and wants Pedro to do the same with his.

"I'm 100 percent in this relationship, Pinky," Pedro tells Chantel. But she counters, "We all know how things happen when you get around your friends."

Chantel is referring to the video Pedro's sister showed her of him engaging in some very close and suggestive dancing with another woman…and that's where the lie comes in. Pedro told Chantel it was a friend from college. But that's not the case: She was his sister's friend.

"It was my sister's friend," he admits.

"So you lied to me about it being your college friend?" Chantel asks.

And Pedro? Click play on the video above.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.