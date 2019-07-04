Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress Revealed: See Her and Joe Jonas' First Wedding Photo

Sophie Turner's wedding dress has been revealed and it's a gown truly fit for a Queen of the North.

Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark wed Joe Jonas this past weekend in France and on Wednesday night, the two shared the first official photo of the two at the event, which marked their second wedding ceremony since they eloped in Las Vegas in May.

The new pic is in black and white and was taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin. It shows Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, smiling as their guests cheer them on as they make their way back up their wedding aisle after exchanging vows. The bride is wearing a white V-neck, long sleeve lace Louis Vuitton bridal gown and her long blond hair is loose and adorned with an elbow-length veil. Joe sports an all-black Berluti tuxedo.