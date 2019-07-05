See the Bikinis Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Members of Bachelor Nation are known for their amazing fashion sense, especially in swimwear.

Whether they're socializing in the jacuzzi at the Bachelor mansion, frolicking on the beach in paradise or just relaxing post-production, we are living for their poolside style.

One star who sticks out for us is The Bachelor alumna Becca Tilley. Earlier this year, the Scrubbing In podcast co-host partnered with Orange Country based swimwear brand L*Space to create a line of simplistic yet stunning bikinis and one pieces.

"I love the fact that I get messages saying that the swimsuits make women feel confident," Becca shared with E! News. "I love that we created something that people are proud and excited to wear."

The collection features four different designs of pastel prints, which are perfect for mixing and matching. They're also sure to make everyone who wears them feel confident in their skin.