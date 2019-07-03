A$AP Rocky Arrested for Gross Assault in Sweden

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 8:24 AM

A$AP Rocky

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci

A$AP Rocky was arrested for gross assault in Sweden on Wednesday.

According to the Swedish Prosecution Office, the arrest took place around 1:00 a.m.

The rapper is currently in custody. Under Swedish law, he could be held for up to three days before seeing a judge.

The arrest appeared to be in relation to an incident that took place on Sunday and seemed to stem from a dispute over a pair of headphones. The "Kids Turned Out Fine" star posted footage from what appeared to be the same incident on Instagram Tuesday.

The clips showed the artist and his crew interacting with two men on the streets of Stockholm and then attempting to walk away.

"We don't know these guys and we didn't want trouble," part of his caption read, adding that the men allegedly followed them for four blocks.

The Grammy nominee also shared a second clip in which things got physical between one of the men and a member of A$AP Rocky's security team. 

"Hits security in [the] face with headphones then follow us," he captioned the footage.

The celebrity also wrote "I'm innocent" in the comments section, as well as "They trynna arrest me out here now, smh."

TMZ also obtained footage that appeared to show the rapper grabbing and throwing one of the men.

According to CBS News, three other people have been arrested in relation to the incident.

E! News has reached out to A$AP Rocky's rep for comment.

