What You Didn't See in Stranger Things Season 3

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 6:00 AM

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Stranger Things season three is here! The acclaimed Netflix series dropped its first new season since October 2017 and what a fun season it is. Before you batten down the hatches and dive into the eight-episode binge—or you already have, which is quite impressive—we're here to show you what you didn't see on TV.

Below, get a look at what went down behind the scenes of Stranger Things season three. There are scenes from the July 4th carnival, the action at the Starcourt Mall, the woods (of course) and Hawkins' community pool.

There are no spoilers here, aside from a look at some of the totally rad 1980s fashion on your favorite characters.

Stranger Things Stars Sum Up New Season In 3 Words

The new season takes place in the summer of 1985 as your favorite kids, including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) transition into teenagers. Love is in the air, as is danger, it is Hawkins after all. Go behind the scenes now!

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

The Duffers

Series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

Some Notes...

Dacre Montgomery goes over papers with executive producer Shawn Levy.

 

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

Erica Steals the Show

Priah Ferguson has a big role in the third season. Pictured here with the Matt and Ross Duffer.

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

Happy Fourth?

A scene from Hawkins' big Fourth of July celebration.

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

And...Action?

Uta Briesewitz gives Millie Bobby Brown, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlinsome direction.

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

Jonathan!

Charlie Heaton during a break from filming.

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

Let's Go to the Mall

The Duffer brothers converse with their stars during a key scene.

Stranger Things Season 3 BTS

Netflix

Peace!

Millie Bobby Brown during a break from filming.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Billy!

Matt Duffer, Dacre Montgomery and Ross Duffer.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

The Creators

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

TV Siblings

Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Joyce!

Winona Ryder and director Uta Briesewitz.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

The Girls

Ross Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Matt Duffer.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Thumbs Up

Caleb McLaughlin on set.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

The Boys

Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and executive producer Shawn Levy.

Stranger Things season three is now streaming on Netflix.

