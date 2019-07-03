How Cardi B Changed Anna Wintour's Opinion of Her Style

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cardi B has won over Anna Wintour.
In a new segment of Vogue's "Go Ask Anna," the iconic editor-in-chief was asked to weigh in on the Grammy-winning rapper's style. One recent and particularly notable look stood out to Wintour.
"I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met this year. She looked unbelievable," she said of Cardi's larger-than-life red gown by Thom Browne, adorned with 30,000 feathers and two $250,000 ruby nipples.
"She could barely move, but it made no difference," the Vogue legend noted. "People parted like the queen coming through because she looked so fantastic."
It was that unforgettable ensemble that made an impact on Wintour.
"I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style."
As the style maven summarized, "She rocks."
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Talk about a glowing endorsement from one of the most important figures in fashion!
Nearly two years ago as Cardi B's stardom was rising, the women were seated next to each other at Alexander Wang's fall-winter 2018 runway show, spurring headlines and curiosity over what exactly transpired between the two seat mates.
When E! News asked the "I Like It" star what they talked about, she coyly replied, "Stuff."
"I couldn't believe it, girl," the rapper noted. "I couldn't contain myself, but I kept it together."
Do we sense a Cardi B Vogue cover coming? Only time will tell.
