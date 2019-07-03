Inside Hopper's Stranger Things Season 3 Journey With David Harbour

Jopper fans, you're in for a treat.

While we can't tell you too much about what happens in the third season of Stranger Things, David Harbour is here to tease what goes down with his character, Jim Hopper, and what his relationship is like with Winona Ryder off camera. The adventure Hopper and Ryder's Joyce Byers go on is one viewers will be talking about for a while.

"I adore her. I think she's incredible. She's one of a kind. She is the most unique person I have ever met. She's, first of all, just quite brilliant. Her mind is like—just brilliant. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of, like, all this stuff, especially film. She knows so much about film history…I love talking to her about that and she's just a warm, warm person," Harbour said about working with Ryder.