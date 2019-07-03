Kaitlyn Bristowe Fiercely Defends Bachelorette Hannah Brown Against Slut-Shaming

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sticking up for her fellow Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

The season 11 star came to the Alabama native's defense on Tuesday after a Twitter user noted "women are coming after" Brown and "slut-shaming her like they did to you."

"Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose," Bristowe replied. "Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you're making a life-altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?#TheBachelorette."

She also encouraged Bachelor Nation to stand behind Brown. When one follower asked if fans should support the reality star even though they "know she's making a regretful decision," Bristowe didn't think twice.

"Of course, we should," she tweeted. "Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you're probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self compassion and growth."