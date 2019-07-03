Stranger Thing's Dacre Montgomery Teases Huge “Payoff” for Billy in Season 3

Billy Hargrove (and his glorious mullet) is back for season 3 of Stranger Things.

Australian actor Dacre Montgomery, who plays the volatile bully in the Netflix series, told E! News his character takes an even darker turn this season.

"That uncontrolled, unhinged side that we get to see this season of Billy was a lot of fun," Montgomery said while in Sydney. "The scale of everything was just incredible."

The 24-year-old star encouraged fans to stick with Billy until the end of season 3, even though they won't always love his behaviour along the way.

"I think they're going to hate him more and more and more until the payoff at the end of the season," Montgomery said. "I can just say the payoff is worth it. Hold out until episode 8 because it's so worth it. I'd love to see the reaction. That's the most I can tease."