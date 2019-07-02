Why James Franco Is Now Involved in the Legal Drama Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's legal team reportedly plans to subpoena James Franco in relation to the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to The Blast, The Deuce star is set to be subpoenaed over surveillance footage of Franco entering an elevator with Heard just hours after she had an explosive fight with Depp. This fight allegedly left Heard with multiple bruises on her face and body. However, Depp has claimed that she "painted on" the wounds to garner "positive publicity."

Moreover, in the defamation lawsuit he filed in March, the Pirates of the Caribbean star claimed that Heard's allegations of abuse were "conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos."

The recording took place just one day before Heard filed for divorce from Depp. In the documents she cited, "irreconcilable differences," however, accusations of abuse would later come to light in the contentious divorce proceedings.