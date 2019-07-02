Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Son Kingston James

"It's official! We are now a family of 4!"

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega introduced the world to their new bundle of joy on Tuesday, July 2. Their second son, Kingston James, made his Instagram debut swaddled in a baby blanket while his mom, dad and brother Ocean posed for the camera.

Fans of the vloggers have been waiting in anxious anticipation to meet the little boy ever since Alexa and Carlos announced they were expecting their second child. "Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures," they gushed on their Instagrams in January.

The actors later discovered that they would be having yet another baby boy. The discovery and subsequent celebrations all took place aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, where the ship's employees helped to set up the cutest gender reveal. Viewers were able to see the parents cut into a cake filled with blue, although their eldest son Ocean was more interested in eating than finding out the sex.