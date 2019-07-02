Inside Taylor Swift's Music Battle: A Breakdown of What She's Fighting For and Why

Taylor Swift is fighting for control over her record-breaking album catalog.

The Grammy winner, who released six albums under label Big Machine Records before her contract expired, took to Tumblr on Sunday to post a message of frustration after learning that the company had been sold, along with her master (original) recordings. In her message, Swift shared that she'd been trying "for years" to obtain the rights to her music, including her first six studio albums, Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2009), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and reputation (2017).

"Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift wrote, referencing contract negotiations. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."