Hollywood Takes on the #BottleCapChallenge: See Ellie Goulding, John Mayer and More

Who's up for a challenge this holiday weekend?

As Fourth of July celebrations kick into high gear, a few famous faces in Hollywood are joining a movement that has quickly gone viral.

Get ready to take on the #BottleCapChallenge.

For those wondering what the heck it is, we're happy to explain. Social media users can place a loose cap on top of a bottle. The goal is to then untwist the cap with a spin kick without moving the bottle itself. For bonus points, you can shoot your video in slow-motion for effect.

Just look at John Mayer who totally nailed the task. "First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me," the singer wrote. "I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge."