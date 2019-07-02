Ariana Grande Is Saying "Thank U, Next" To Her Signature Ponytail Thanks to This Celeb

You like Ariana Grande's hair? Gee, thanks, it's because she just let it down.

Yes, while on her Sweetener World Tour, the superstar has been saying "thank u, next" to her signature high ponytail and showing off her waist-length, sleek locks. The 26-year-old, who has been rocking the updo since her days on Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat, debuted the look on Instagram in early June before her Chicago show. And when her fans (that would be the Arianators, ICYMI) went absolutely wild, she decided to lean all the way in.

"Everyone go watch miley's black mirror episode immediately," she teased on Instagram, referring to pal Miley Cyrus' latest acting stint on Netflix. "She is brilliant and I love her. Also my hair is down again."

But, as it turns out, Grande's decision to ditch the pony her was a recommendation from her opening act, Normani. In a new interview with Vogue, the Fifth Harmony alum revealed that her No. 1 beauty tip to Grande while on the road together was to let her locks hang loose every once in a while.