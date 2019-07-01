Justin Bobby Might Be the Secret Star of The Hills: New Beginnings

Is it just us or is The Hills: New Beginnings at its best as soon as Justin Bobby comes on screen?

In tonight's episode, the 37 year-old musician/hair stylist arrived at Stephanie Pratt's welcome home party in a stud-covered jacket, and as Audrina Patridge wondered why he never told her when his shows are and accused him of being a gypsy, he let us know what he'd been up to for the past few years.

"I left this Hollywood world behind for a bit, went and stayed in huts on the beach, lived in treehouses. Went to Nicaragua for four days and I stayed for about three years," he said. "But there was just so much more that I wanted to do, so I just felt like getting back to the states. Couldn't be a major rock and roller in Indonesia, or the sands of Nicaragua."

Truth, ya know?