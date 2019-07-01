Ksenija Lukich Did Her Own Makeup for the Logies: How to Recreate Her Look

by Ksenija Lukich | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 7:31 PM
This year for the Logies I thought it would be fun to do my own makeup, and then I thought it would be even more fun to share how I did it with you guys!
First, let's talk inspiration. I wanted to feel like a mix between J.Lo and Candice Swanepoel. I wanted bronze and glam and most of all, I wanted to glow from space.
SKIN
I prepped my skin with Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow and blended with my fingers. I generally have dry skin so I'm able to layer a lot of dewy products without looking too slick. If you're on the oilier side you can replace with a mattifying primer.
Next, I dotted two pumps of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk in "5.5" onto my face and blended with a damp sponge. I love the Real Techniques ones, they're readily available and do a fabulous job. Make sure you bring the foundation down your neck and onto your décolletage if you're wearing an open neck. This is one of my essential steps for any red carpet, it helps marry face and body together and gives a flawless finish for photographs.
To add some extra warmth to my face, I used Nars Liquid Laguna Bronzer and buffed in. I love this trick for when I've gone a little hard on my fake tan and my foundation is a shade too light. I concealed with Nars Radiance Creamy Concealer in "Custard" and used a small amount in the inner corner of my eyes to bring some brightness.
To contour I used Fenty Beauty Match Stix in "Amber" and used a buffing brush sprayed with Mac Studio Fix to blend.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
BROWS
I then moved on to my brows and followed the natural shape with Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade in "Soft Brown" to fill in any gaps. I finished by brushing up with Hourglass Arch Brow to create feathery full brows.
EYES
For the eyes, I started by adding depth and definition on the inner part of my brow bone with a matte blush tone from the Charlotte Tilbury "Pillow Talk" palette. Then, I used an angled brush to apply "Jet" from the Urban Decay Born To Run Palette. To soften the look, I smudged the black shadow into a slight wing and used the same brush to add depth underneath the eye.
I added sparkle by applying "Stranded" on my lid with my finger and buffed out with a small blending brush. I then created pop in my inner corner by adding the colour "Blaze" from the same Urban Decay palette. I then added Marc Jacobs mascara and some fabulous Model Rock lashes to create a cat eye effect.
Are you exhausted yet? It's OK, we're almost there.
GLOW
To finish the skin, I added a glow with Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm in "Goldgasm" and powdered with By Terry's Hydra Powder—this is a Godsend for dry skin and keeps everything in place.
LIPS
Finally, I added Marc Jacobs lipstick in "Sugar Sugar" and topped with Pat McGrath gloss in "Flesh Astral".
Voila, red carpet ready!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?