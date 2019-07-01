Ksenija Lukich Did Her Own Makeup for the Logies: How to Recreate Her Look

This year for the Logies I thought it would be fun to do my own makeup, and then I thought it would be even more fun to share how I did it with you guys!

First, let's talk inspiration. I wanted to feel like a mix between J.Lo and Candice Swanepoel. I wanted bronze and glam and most of all, I wanted to glow from space.

SKIN

I prepped my skin with Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow and blended with my fingers. I generally have dry skin so I'm able to layer a lot of dewy products without looking too slick. If you're on the oilier side you can replace with a mattifying primer.

Next, I dotted two pumps of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk in "5.5" onto my face and blended with a damp sponge. I love the Real Techniques ones, they're readily available and do a fabulous job. Make sure you bring the foundation down your neck and onto your décolletage if you're wearing an open neck. This is one of my essential steps for any red carpet, it helps marry face and body together and gives a flawless finish for photographs.