Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Shares Her Dorm Room Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Going to college can be scary, and decorating your dorm room the size of a shoe box can be even scarier.

Luckily for us, Ava Philippe's partnership with Amazon gives college students various trendy yet affordable options to make your dorm Pinterest ready.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe's daughter has picked some of her favorite items to be featured on Amazon's "Off to College" collection prior to starting her sophomore year at UC Berkeley.

"Because the moving process at my university happens so quickly, I only had a few days to get moved in and settled," Ava said in a release. "I was able to purchase all of my dorm and school essentials from Amazon's Off to College storefront and get it delivered fast with my Prime Student membership."

If you are an Amazon Prime member, the items you choose will be delivered straight to your doorstep for no additional fee. And from shower caddies to soft bedding, this collection truly has everything a college student could need.