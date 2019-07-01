Inside Katharine McPhee and David Foster's ''Perfect'' Honeymoon in Italy

Newlywed bliss!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating their first few days as a married couple in Italy. The two tied the knot on Friday, June 26 in a fairy tale-like ceremony at the church of St. Yeghiche Armenian Church in South Kensington, London.

The 35-year-old star walked down the aisle in a custom, strapless Zac Posen ball gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and billowing skirt. For the reception, she changed into her "something blue" and donned a ravishing silk cocktail dress. Foster opted for a classic tux for both the ceremony and reception.

But now, the couple is ditching their formal-wear for something more casual as they enjoy their romantic honeymoon in the "Bel Paese."

In fact, the country marks a special place for the newlyweds—the 69-year-old music producer proposed to the brunette beauty nearly a year ago during their trip to Anacapri, Italy. However, a source told E! News they plan to travel "all over" in Southern Europe.