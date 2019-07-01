Jonathan Van Ness Demands More "Racial and Size" Diversity in LGBTQ Advocacy Groups

If you see—or don't see—something, say something!

After celebrating World Pride in New York City over the weekend, Jonathan Van Ness took to Instagram where he shared his thoughts on LGBTQ body positivity.

According to the Queer Eye star, there needs to be more racial and size diversity highlighted in the community.

"Why is it that many top LGBTQ advocacy groups only use the buff Adonis like gay men in their campaigns? I'm sick and tired of seeing groups claim to be for equality and inclusivity using the same 8 gay men who have insane bodies as their spokes people," Jonathan wrote on Instagram. "Gay men are constantly being held to these narrow tired insecurity based expectations of beauty and it needs to stop."

He continued, "You don't have to have abs to be healthy and sought after. Racial and size diversity is so lacking in our community and we need to do better. I'm about to start tagging the ones I'm talking about. Young gay kids need to know that you don't have to be an underwear model to be seen and loved."