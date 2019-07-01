Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Private Christening for Archie

It's been almost two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, into the world, which means the child's christening isn't too far off.

But for royal admirers hoping to see an adorable family photo or two, they shouldn't hold their breath. According to The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a "private" baptism for their little one. While the service is always private, fans sometimes get to see the royal family members arrive for the big event—just as they did for the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"It is not that different as all royal christenings are private," royal expert Marlene Koenig tells E! News. "It really should not matter to the public, although the tabloid press will wander into the conversation and criticize the couple for their decision to have the christening at the private chapel in Windsor Castle."

The Palace has yet to confirm or deny these reports.