Ashanti's New Swimwear Collection Will Heat Up Your Summer

You may know Ashanti as the "Rock Wit U" singer, but now she is also a swimsuit designer!

The talented artist has partnered with online boutique PrettyLittleThing to introduce a line of bold pieces you need in your closet this summer.

"I feel like everyone deserves to look and feel amazing," Ashanti told E! News ahead of today's official launch. "I wanted pieces that would empower women."

The singer's swim collection features unique styles and patterns such as a neon lime suit, peacock print two-piece and silver metallic bikini.

"These all stand out because they're so different and exotic and they come in a variety of cuts for each body," she remarked.

Ashanti's swimwear is inspired by her travels to many tropical places, such as The Amazon and The Caribbean. The line, which features plus sizes, also includes one pieces and cover-ups.