Married at First Sight’s Cam and Jules Reveal Who's In Their Wedding Party

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson did date night in style at the 2019 Logie Awards.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, the reality TV couple joked that The Star Gold Coast location could serve as wedding inspiration.

"We keep thinking the more and more the Gold Coast turns it on, then it could be up here," ex-cricketer Merchant laughed, before Robinson chimed in, "I don't know about that."

If time and money weren't an issue, the Sydney-based pair agreed "something tropical" would be ideal for their wedding venue.

"I'd love to get everyone on a plane and just share some love on a big island," Merchant said. "Piña coladas in everyone's hand, having a really good time."