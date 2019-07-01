Married at First Sight’s Cam and Jules Reveal Who's In Their Wedding Party

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 12:27 AM
Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson did date night in style at the 2019 Logie Awards.
Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, the reality TV couple joked that The Star Gold Coast location could serve as wedding inspiration.
"We keep thinking the more and more the Gold Coast turns it on, then it could be up here," ex-cricketer Merchant laughed, before Robinson chimed in, "I don't know about that."
If time and money weren't an issue, the Sydney-based pair agreed "something tropical" would be ideal for their wedding venue.
"I'd love to get everyone on a plane and just share some love on a big island," Merchant said. "Piña coladas in everyone's hand, having a really good time."
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
The MAFS favourites, who plan to tie the knot before the end of the year, also told E! News they had finalised their bridal party, which includes co-stars Heidi Latcham and Melissa Lucarelli.
"I've got some girlfriends from the UK coming over. I lived there for 14 years," business manager Robinson said. "I'm really lucky. Obviously, I had wedding one, and I had four bridesmaids and now I've got another five, so I'm being pretty greedy when it comes to the bridesmaids."
Merchant explained that he had the same line-up for wedding No. 2, plus another groomsman who "comes off the bench" and "rolls into the bridal party".
Latcham, who also caught up with E! News on the Logies red carpet, said she was stoked to be a part of the ceremony.
"I'm going to be their bridesmaid for the wedding," the radio host said. "I just loved watching them falling in love. This is real love. I love them so much."
Latcham didn't have as much luck with her Married at First Sight Australia ‘husband'; she and Mike Gunner split before Nine's two-part reunion special. (Gunner—who also attended the Logie Awards—is now dating Jessi Williamson.)
But Latcham told E! News that she had no regrets about her reality TV experience.
"I'm so glad that I did it because I wouldn't be the person that I am now," she said. "It's like doing self-development courses on steroids."
Logies 2019: Tom Gleeson Takes Aim at Karl Stefanovic, Married at First Sight and Israel Folau in Explosive Opener
