Billy Porter, the Queer Eye Cast & More Celebs Celebrate the NYC Pride Parade

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 3:28 PM

Billy Porter, Pride

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

It's time to celebrate, y'all!

The NYC Pride Parade has officially kicked off, and thousands of people are flooding the streets for the historic occasion. From Pete Davidson to the Billy Porter to the Queer Eye cast, many stars pulled out all of the stops for the special celebration. 

In fact, the Pose star stunned in a custom Christian Siriano design. From the over-the-top tulle to the rainbow-colored material, it was fun, fierce and fabulous. Notably, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness brought their own magic to the Pride parade. Wearing one of his famous crop tops, the groomer on the Netflix series opted for a rainbow tee that matched his equally colorful feathery skirt. Can you believe?!

Tan looked fashion-forward as ever, while Antoni rocked a sailor-inspired lewk.

Aside from the many celebs who showed their support for the LGBTQ community, this year marks the first time WorldPride is being held in the U.S.

Watch

Kim Petras: Celebrate Pride Month With the Heart to Break Singer

It's considered the largest Pride celebration, and NYC is hosting it. What's more? The historic event is taking place on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

To see every celeb who showed up and showed out in support of Pride month, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, NYC LGBT Pride Parade 2019

Instagram / Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

The couple celebrate at the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.

Tommy Dorfman, Pete Davidson, NYC Pride Parade 2019

Instagram / Tommy Dorfman

Pete Davidson and Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actor posted this photo of him with the SNL star and comedian, writing, "HAPPY F--KING PRIDE!!!! from me and my fave straight! i know i say this somewhat jokingly, but i'm serious. it's rare you meet a straight dude who is this accepting and cool and lovely, especially actors/comedians."

Wendy Williams, Pride

BACKGRID

Wendy Williams

How YOU doin'?

Billy Porter, Pride

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Broadway and Pose star gets ready for the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.

Vanessa Williams, Pride

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Vanessa Williams

The actress and singer can rock an outfit with all the colors of the wind.

Donatella Versace, Pride

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

The fashion designer waves to the crowd at the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.

Indya Moore, Domonique Jackson, MJ Rodriguez, Pride

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson and MJ Rodriguez

The Pose stars strike a pose.

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye, NYC Pride Parade 2019

Instagram / Tan France

Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye represent!

Andy Cohen, Real Housewives, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, NeNe Leakes, NYC Pride Parade

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and Real Housewives

The Bravo TV host and ladies such as Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga ride together at the NYC Pride Parade.

Lady Gaga

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Lady Gaga

Ravishing in rainbow! The Oscar-winner shows her support while rocking a colorful ensemble at Stonewall Day in New York City. 

Samira Wiley, Nico Tortorella

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Aerie

Nico Tortorella & Samira Wiley

The duo celebrate NYC Pride at American Eagle's Be You Studio.

Alicia Keys, Pride 2019

Instagram

Alicia Keys

Show her love! The performer rocks some serious bling in honor of Stonewall Day in New York City.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Pride 2019

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Love is in the air! The longtime couple serve as International Ambassadors for Tel Aviv Pride. 

Betty Who

Getty Images for HBO

Betty Who

The "Mama Say" singer performs during the HBO Human By Orientation WorldPride NYC Concert at The Brooklyn Mirage.

Mindy Kaling, Pride 2019

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

The actress glitters in a rainbow mini-dress.

The Veronicas

Lova Photography

The Veronicas

Fans who got to see the stars perform at Pride are going to remember this moment "4Ever."

Evan Rachel Wood, Pride 2019

Evan Rachel Wood

The openly bisexual actress waves a rainbow flag during LA Pride. 

Lisa Vanderpump, Pride 2019

Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump

"Happy Pride! @lapride #justunite #lapride2019 #lgbtq," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on Instagram while celebrating LA Pride.

Halle Berry, Pride 2019

Chris Tuite

Halle Berry

The A-list actress celebrates LA Pride on behalf of "5B" by wearing a pin, which represents Johnson & Johnson's longstanding efforts to #MakeHIVHistory.

James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Pride 2019

Instagram

James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss

"TRUE LOVE! Happy pride, I did well ... as for this girl ....wow I'm so in #LOVE!" the Bravo star shared on his Instagram. 

Patric Starr, 2019 Pride

Courtesy of Adam Southard

Patrick Starrr

The What the Fashion "star" is seen at the It Gets Better Project Poolside Pride Celebration at The Standard Hollywood.

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Pride 2019

Instagram

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder & Brittany Cartwright

It wouldn't be a Pride celebration in West Hollywood without the ladies from Vanderpump Rules!

Charlize Theron, Pride 2019

Instagram

Charlize Theron

Everybody say love! The A-list actress dresses up for Pride month. 

Meghan Trainor, Pride 2019

Meghan Trainor

Makeup artist Alison Christian perfects the pop star's rainbow glam before she hits the stage at LA Pride. 

Alyson Stoner, Pride 2019

Alyson Stoner

The former Disney Channel star, who describes herself as someone "attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways," attends LA Pride in style. 

Jonathan Van Ness, Pride 2019

Instagram

Jonathan Van Ness

Yasss henny! The Queer Eye star shows off his rainbow styled Balenciaga purse while walking the streets of Chicago.

Gia Gunn, Pride 2019

Instagram

Gia Gunn

The RuPaul's Drag Race star teams up with Mac Cosmetics for the LA Pride Parade. 

Lizzo, Pride 2019

Instagram

Lizzo

The "Juice" songstress smolders for the camera ahead of her headlining performance at Sacramento Pride. 

Scheana Marie, Pride 2019

Instagram / Scheana Marie

Scheana Marie & Raqel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules stars represent SUR at LA Pride.

Halle Berry, 2019 Pride

Instagram

Halle Berry

"Standing tall for everyone to have the right to live and love out loud! Happy #Pride, everyone! #Pride2019," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Demi Lovato, 2019 Pride

Instagram

Demi Lovato

"Happy Pride!!!" the singer wrote on Instagram.

Lisa Vanderpump, Pride 2019, LA Pride

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump

The reality star attends the opening ceremony at LA Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.

Paula Abdul, Pride 2019, LA Pride

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paula Abdul

The singer showcases a purple look at the opening ceremony at LA Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.

Rebecca Black, Pride 2019

Instagram

Rebecca Black

Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday! The viral sensation rides up on ASOS and GLAAD's LA Pride Parade float. 

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

"We just arrived into Tel Aviv for #telavivpride," NPH posted on Instagram from Israel. "First time here, so much to experience. Let the fun begin! @dbelicious."

Gus Kenworthy, Pride 2019

Gus Kenworthy

The Olympian and his crew participate in the AIDS/Life Cycle, a 545-mile HIV/AIDS fundraising journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Halle Berry, Pride 2019, LA Pride

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halle Berry & Alison Moed

The actress appears with the woman who worked as the head nurse in the first AIDS ward in the U.S at the 5B documentary premiere at LA Pride in West Hollywood.

Frankie Grande, Pride 2019

Instagram

Frankie Grande

The social media personality and older brother of Ariana Grande shows his pride by participating in the AIDS/Life Cycle.

Mariah Carey, Pride 2019

Instagram

Mariah Carey

"Happy Pride Month!!!!" the performer shared on social media. "Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community!"

Todrick Hall, Pride 2019, LA Pride

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Todrick Hall

The performer appears at the opening ceremony at LA Pride 2019 in West Hollywood.

Tommy Dorfman, Pride 2019

Instagram

Tommy Dorfman

"happy #pride month! this shirt had me cackling so hard when i saw it," the 13 Reasons Why star shares.

Jonathan Bennet

Courtesy of TipsyElves

Jonathan Bennet

The Mean Girls star kicks off Pride month by launching his totally fetch Pride Apparel collection with Tipsy Elves.

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The pop star reaffirms her support for the LGBTQ+ community by sharing onstage during her 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance, "A lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identity, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life and to have the same exact rights as everybody else."

Kevin McHale, Pride 2019, LA Pride

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin McHale

The Glee alum attends the 5B documentary premiere at LA Pride in West Hollywood.

Tyler Oakley, Pride 2019

Tyler Oakley

The YouTube star and current competitor on The Amazing Race gets into the spirit on Instagram.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honor the late Princess Diana while celebrating Pride month, sharing a collage of images that included a photo of Diana sitting on a bed next to a patient at a London medical facility for people affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996.

Hayley Kiyoko, Pride 2019

Instagram

Hayley Kiyoko

"Pride is scary for most," the openly gay singer shared on Instagram alongside a throwback photo. "It's scary to love yourself and be proud of who you are. It makes you vulnerable. It's scary to love yourself boldly and freely in fear that maybe you are wrong, or nobody else will love you.
But the relationship you have with yourself is the most important. Build that bond and be kind to yourself."

Rita Ora, Pride 2019

Instagram

Rita Ora

Rock out, Rita! The pop queen drapes herself in a Pride flag onstage.

Happy Pride!

