Tom Gleeson Wins Gold Logie, Tells Everyone to "Lighten the F--k Up"

It's gold for Tom Gleeson!

The Hard Quiz host beat out fellow nominees Amanda Keller, Costa Georgiadis, Eve Morey, Rodger Corser, Sam Mac and Waleed Aly to take home the Logie Awards' top prize—and cause a stir.

Bringing his glass of red wine on stage, Gleeson steered clear of a traditional Logies speech and instead did things entirely his way.

"Turns out, I'm just really good at manipulating the media to get people to do things for me, which if you think about it is why we're all really here," the ABC star said. "So maybe I do deserve this award."

Over the past month, the 45-year-old ran a comedic smear campaign against the other Gold Logie nominees, a move that was slammed by last year's winner Grant Denyer.