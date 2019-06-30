Tom Gleeson Wins Gold Logie, Tells Everyone to "Lighten the F--k Up"

Chris Hyde/Getty Images
by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 7:08 AM
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
It's gold for Tom Gleeson!
The Hard Quiz host beat out fellow nominees Amanda Keller, Costa Georgiadis, Eve Morey, Rodger Corser, Sam Mac and Waleed Aly to take home the Logie Awards' top prize—and cause a stir.
Bringing his glass of red wine on stage, Gleeson steered clear of a traditional Logies speech and instead did things entirely his way.
"Turns out, I'm just really good at manipulating the media to get people to do things for me, which if you think about it is why we're all really here," the ABC star said. "So maybe I do deserve this award."
Over the past month, the 45-year-old ran a comedic smear campaign against the other Gold Logie nominees, a move that was slammed by last year's winner Grant Denyer.
"I'm not a massive fan. [The Logies] is our only institution," Denyer previously told AAP. "It's the only game in town for TV, and while it's not that important to everyone it's important to me. It was the most magical experience of my professional life winning it last year."
But Gleeson attached a different meaning to his Sunday night win.
"There's been a lot of concern that I'm turning this award into a joke, but what you're forgetting is I'm a comedian," he said.
"This award has meant so many things to so many different people… In the past, it has represented trying to get more diversity on screen or launching charities, and that's fantastic. But for me, it represents a joke. I love jokes. I enjoy them. I really think we should all lighten the f--k up."
Gleeson went on to say it would have been "weirder" had he given a sincere Gold Logie speech.
"Imagine me just sincerely saying I was humbled by the award," he said. "I wouldn't be able to live with myself. It'd make me want to vomit."
After pointing everyone towards a "charity called Ticketmaster.com.au" to buy tickets to his upcoming Sydney Opera House show, Gleeson did make time to thank the ABC—which hasn't had a Gold Logie winner since the 1970s—and Hard Quiz, calling the award "a win for comedy".
Logies 2019: Tom Gleeson Takes Aim at Karl Stefanovic, Married at First Sight and Israel Folau in Explosive Opener
