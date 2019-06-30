Best Dressed at the 2019 Logies: Sophie Monk, Kelly Rowland and More

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 6:27 AM

Sophie Monk

Winning big at the Logie Awards includes stepping out in style.

Australian TV stars hit The Star Gold Coast red carpet in their fashionable best—and the cameras were there to capture every moment.

Sophie Monk took inspiration from an actual Gold Logie with a strapless metallic Jason Grech dress, paired with gold heels. "If you can't win a gold Logie...dress as one," the Love Island host shared on Instagram.

The Voice coach Kelly Rowland stunned in J'Aton Couture beaded gown, while her co-star Guy Sebastian also cut a sharp figure in a double-breasted red suit and loafers.

Neighbours star Olympia Valance, who made a strong case for a thigh-high split and sheer details, joked on Instagram that she was "thrilled to be wearing a dress I can breathe in this year".

Keep scrolling for all the best dressed celebrities on the night!

Kelly Rowland, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Sophie Monk, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Sophie Monk

Olympia Vallance, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Olympia Vallance

April Rose Pengilly, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

April Rose Pengilly

Lisa Wilkinson, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Lisa Wilkinson

Jessica Mauboy, Logies 2019

Jono Searle/Getty Images

Jessica Mauboy

Delta Goodrem, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Delta Goodrem

Kat Stewart, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kat Stewart

Sam Frost, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Sam Frost

Guy Sebastian, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Guy Sebastian

Tim Robards, Anna Heinrich, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Tim Robards & Anna Heinrich

Georgia Love, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Georgia Love

Carrie Bickmore, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Carrie Bickmore

