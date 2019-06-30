Best Dressed at the 2019 Logies: Sophie Monk, Kelly Rowland and More

Winning big at the Logie Awards includes stepping out in style.

Australian TV stars hit The Star Gold Coast red carpet in their fashionable best—and the cameras were there to capture every moment.

Sophie Monk took inspiration from an actual Gold Logie with a strapless metallic Jason Grech dress, paired with gold heels. "If you can't win a gold Logie...dress as one," the Love Island host shared on Instagram.

The Voice coach Kelly Rowland stunned in J'Aton Couture beaded gown, while her co-star Guy Sebastian also cut a sharp figure in a double-breasted red suit and loafers.

Neighbours star Olympia Valance, who made a strong case for a thigh-high split and sheer details, joked on Instagram that she was "thrilled to be wearing a dress I can breathe in this year".

Keep scrolling for all the best dressed celebrities on the night!