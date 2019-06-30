Logies 2019: Tom Gleeson Takes Aim at Karl Stefanovic, Married at First Sight and Israel Folau in Explosive Opener

The Logie Awards may not have a host this year, but they had plenty of opening bite thanks to presenter Tom Gleeson.

Before announcing the first award for Most Popular Reality Program, the Gold Logie nominee made time to drag basically the entire Australian television industry.



"I feel like the Logies is like a house party," he said. "The ABC is the old neighbours complaining about the noise. Channel 7 is like the sensible family that never gets invited to parties. Channel 10 is like the younger people who make a lot of noise even though no one's listening. Channel 9 are like the divorced dad who hosts the party, then spends the whole night trying to root SBS."

And former Today Show presenter Karl Stefanovic seemed to make for especially easy fodder.