Logies 2019: Tom Gleeson Takes Aim at Karl Stefanovic, Married at First Sight and Israel Folau in Explosive Opener

Nine
by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 3:43 AM
Nine
The Logie Awards may not have a host this year, but they had plenty of opening bite thanks to presenter Tom Gleeson.
Before announcing the first award for Most Popular Reality Program, the Gold Logie nominee made time to drag basically the entire Australian television industry.
"I feel like the Logies is like a house party," he said. "The ABC is the old neighbours complaining about the noise. Channel 7 is like the sensible family that never gets invited to parties. Channel 10 is like the younger people who make a lot of noise even though no one's listening. Channel 9 are like the divorced dad who hosts the party, then spends the whole night trying to root SBS."
And former Today Show presenter Karl Stefanovic seemed to make for especially easy fodder.
"I think they asked me to do the opening because Channel 9 has run out of stars," Gleeson quipped. "They've got a new rule on breakfast TV: If you're too entertaining they fire you. Right, Karl? What I'm trying to say is David Koch, your job is safe."
But Gleeson wasn't done with Stefanovic yet. He then took a jab at the presenter's Dec. 2018 nuptials to designer Jasmine Yarbrough, which took place right before Nine announced he'd parted ways with the breakfast series.
After telling the Married at First Sight Australia table that they "ought to be ashamed," the 45-year-old comedian added, "Channel 9 were happy to cash in on your tacky weddings and then they fired Karl Stefanovic for having one."
The Hard Quiz host then set his sights on controversial rugby star Israel Folau, telling the Gold Coast audience at The Star that he'd "sent me a message and he wants me to let you all know you're going to hell".
(The former Wallabies player was ousted from his team and is currently in the spotlight over social media posts and statements perceived by many to be homophobic.)
Last but certainly not least, Gleeson rounded out his time on stage by lumping his fellow Gold Logie nominees into categories: business class (Amanda Keller, Waleed Aly and Rodger Corser), Jetstar (Eve Morey and Sam Mac) and Costa Georgiadis, who he joked might be "out front selling a Big Issue".
The Logie Awards 2019 are airing on Nine and streaming on 9Now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?