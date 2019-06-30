Logies 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The Gold Coast has rolled out the red carpet!

The biggest names in Australian television have stepped out—and brought their style A-game— for the 61st TV Week Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast.

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller shone in a Mary Ioannidis Couture floor-length design, while Sophie Monk took fashion inspiration from an actual Gold Logie in a metallic Jason Grech dress and matching heels.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor Australia alums Georgie Love and Anna Heinrich were twinning in embellished gowns with muted tones.

This year, the coveted Gold Logie category includes Waleed Aly, Rodger Corser, Costa Georgiadis, Tom Gleeson, Amanda Keller, Eve Morey and Sam Mac.

Radio funnymen Hamish and Andy, The Voice coaches Boy George and Kelly Rowland, and The Project favourite Carrie Bickmore are among the presenters, while US boyband Why Don't We, Jessica Mauboy, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian will perform on the night.

The red carpet show (hosted by Sylvia JeffreysLeila McKinnon and David Campbell) kicks off at 7pm on Nine and 9Now, followed by the ceremony at 7.30pm. 

Keep scrolling for all the stars from the 2019 Logie Awards! 

Olympia Vallance, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Olympia Vallance

John Aiken, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

John Aiken

Ryan Maloney, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Ryan Maloney

Mel Schilling, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Mel Schilling

Eve Morey, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Eve Morey

Christian Wilkins, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Christian Wilkins

Sylvia Jeffreys, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Sylvia Jeffreys

in Rebecca Vallance. 

April Rose Pengilly, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

April Rose Pengilly

Rob Mills, Logies 2019

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Rob Mills

