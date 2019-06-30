Logies 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The Gold Coast has rolled out the red carpet!

The biggest names in Australian television have stepped out—and brought their style A-game— for the 61st TV Week Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast.

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller shone in a Mary Ioannidis Couture floor-length design, while Sophie Monk took fashion inspiration from an actual Gold Logie in a metallic Jason Grech dress and matching heels.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor Australia alums Georgie Love and Anna Heinrich were twinning in embellished gowns with muted tones.

This year, the coveted Gold Logie category includes Waleed Aly, Rodger Corser, Costa Georgiadis, Tom Gleeson, Amanda Keller, Eve Morey and Sam Mac.

Radio funnymen Hamish and Andy, The Voice coaches Boy George and Kelly Rowland, and The Project favourite Carrie Bickmore are among the presenters, while US boyband Why Don't We, Jessica Mauboy, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian will perform on the night.

The red carpet show (hosted by Sylvia Jeffreys, Leila McKinnon and David Campbell) kicks off at 7pm on Nine and 9Now, followed by the ceremony at 7.30pm.

