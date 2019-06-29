Catch All the BTS Moments From Amanda Keller, Delta Goodrem and More at the 2019 Logie Awards

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 10:59 PM

Amanda Keller, Logies 2019

The countdown to the 61st TV Week Logie Awards is finally over!

Australian television stars have been getting glammed up for the big night—and are sharing behind-the-scenes looks with fans along the way.

The Living Room host and Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller showed us how awards night prep is truly done: by "carb loading" and smashing a can of Pringles.

Logies day called for a throwback to the 1996 ceremony for Home and Away's Kate Ritchie, who posted a pic with co-star Emily Symons featuring iconic sequinned chokers and a burgundy lip. Meanwhile, Ada Nicodemou shared a glimpse of her stunning metallic Steven Khalil gown. 

We've rounded up all of the candid moments from the Logies so far—and we'll keep you updated with the BTS action from social media throughout the night! 

Sylvia Jeffreys, Logies 2019

Sylvia Jeffreys

"And we're off! Thank you @rebeccavallance for creating another dreamy #Logies gown for me. And good on you, Gold Coast, for putting on a sparkler."

Amanda Keller

Amanda Keller

"Pre Logies ritual. Pringles. Carb loading."

Brooke Boney

Brooke Boney

"My Logies outfit is a hoodie and trackies."

Kate Ritchie, Logies 2019

Kate Ritchie & Emily Symons

"Sequinned chokers, burgundy velveteen and more powder than Thredbo.. Rockin' the Logies with @emilysymons."

Ada Nicodemou, Logies 2019

Ada Nicodemou

"#Logies2019 @steven_khalil gown."

Delta Goodrem, Logies

Delta Goodrem

"Happy Logies Weekend everyone! Flashback Fun with a couple of @tvweekmag covers from my days as Nina on neighbours a lifetime of tv ago."

Catch the Logies red carpet from 7pm and the ceremony at 7.30pm on Nine and 9Now.

A Look Back at the 2009 Logies 10 Years Later

