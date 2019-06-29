Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Emotional Speech at Wife Beth Chapman's Memorial Service

Beth Chapman has been laid to rest.

Dog the Bounty Hunter paid his respects to his wife on Saturday evening, June 29, and gave an emotional speech at the memorial service.

"After my mom died, I said well, 'My mom is in the Earth'... In my tribe, we believe she becomes part of the Earth, the sea, the sky and the rain. Beth is going to be placed here too, she got here before I did, it's my island," he shared.

"She said, 'Please, Hawaiian style, Duane Dog Chapman.' I tried to have her call me Dog for so many years. She said, 'Please do this right,' so I appreciate everyone being here. I have to go out on the boat so I can see everybody right, its Hawaiian tradition and style. Thank you all, God bless, Aloha."

The reality star was cremated, per her final wishes.