Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Road to Marriage

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is officially off the market, y'all!

The reality TV star married his lady love and Bravo co-star Brittany Cartwright, in a romantic, fairytale-like ceremony on Saturday, June 29.

Friends and family members gathered around for the couple's big day at the Kentucky Castle, where the two exchanged vows and wowed their guests with larger-than-life decorations and mesmerizing ensembles. The brunette beauty walked down the aisle in a custom bridal gown that she found at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her husband looked sharp and dapper in a timeless suit.

Fans of the reality TV series will recall the magical moment Taylor popped the big question during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. Brittany was taken aback by the proposal and couldn't stop smiling after her beau got down on one knee at their favorite restaurant in Malibu, Calif.