Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Married

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 4:45 PM
Love officially rules this summer with the Vanderpump Rules crew.
On Saturday evening, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright said "I Do" in a romantic wedding ceremony, People confirmed. Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle. And looking at the social media footage shared by the newlywed's guests, the two are officially husband and wife!
Brittany wore a stunning custom dress she found at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles while Jax looked handsome in a classic suit and tie.
The big day comes after Vanderpump Rules viewers were able to watch the couple's love story unfold in real time. Back in season seven, cameras rolled as Jax proposed to his leading lady at Neptune's Net in Malibu, Calif.
"I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!" Brittany wrote soon after the moment. "I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win."
Jax added, "She said yes!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!"
Jesse Grant/Bravo
Leading up to the wedding, the couple had a festive bachelor and bachelorette party in Miami where close friends, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and more, attended.
And between all of the celebrations, the couple made it a priority to honor someone very special in their life who couldn't be part of the special wedding day.
"[Jax's later father is] going to have a chair. I've got a sign that will be on his chair. [It will say] 'We know that if heaven wasn't so far away that you would be here today.' He'll have like a rose. Jax is going to bring his ashes," Brittany previously shared with us. "We're going to make sure he's with us 100 percent."
On their big day, the reality TV star shared his father's tribute. "My dad, always early," he wrote on Instagram.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
With a new season of Vanderpump Rules currently being filmed, fans are crossing fingers that the wedding will be featured in upcoming episodes.
Until then, the couple is already thinking about their honeymoon at a very special destination. "What the goal is right now is Jamaica. I want to go to Jamaica. My mom went to Jamaica for one of her honeymoons. That sounds awful. One of her honeymoons," Brittany joked to E! News back in April. "I want like an over water bungalow type situation. Definitely something like in the Caribbean or tropical."
And in regards to starting a family, let's just say these two have baby fever. "We're moving onto that next phase of my life so I'm excited," Jax shared with us.
Congratulations to the bride and groom on their big day. Here's to many years of happiness.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?