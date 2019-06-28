Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller and More Stars Acing Music Festival Fashion at Glastonbury 2019

Dua Lipa, Glastonbury

Instagram

Leave your flower crowns and cowboy boots in the desert, because this weekend it's all about Glastonbury. 

With Coachella officially behind us, music lovers have flocked across the pond to another festival that rivals the Southern California gathering in star power, style and hype.

Every year, more than 175,000 attendees descend upon Somerset, England for five days unlike any other—and Glastonbury 2019 is already off to a major start. 

The performance lineup includes the likes of Janet JacksonMiley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJanelle MonáeKylie Minogue and The Killers. Musical offerings aside, Hollywood has also left its stamp on the 1,100-acre festival grounds. Dua LipaSienna Millerand Suki Waterhouse are just a few of the stars turning up the heat at Glastonbury. 

Check out every must-see Glastonbury moment (both on and off the stage) in our gallery below:

Dua Lipa, Glastonbury Music Festival 2019

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa

The British-born Grammy winner stands out from the crowd in a bedazzled bikini top, oversized track pants and combat boots. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Glastonbury Festival

GC Images

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross

The couple that attends music festivals together, stays together!

Glastonbury Music Festival - Sheryl Crow

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Sheryl Crow

When all you wanna do is have some fun, headline Glastonbury! 

Vanessa Kirby, Glastonbury Festival

Handout/Jack Notley/PMK BNC via Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

The Mission: Impossible star wears a Glastonbury style staple—wellies!

Glastonbury Music Festival - Alexa Chung

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Effortlessly cool as always! The  vet and fashion maven dresses for the occasion in an ensemble by Barbour.

Jorja Smith, Glastonbury Festival

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jorja Smith

One word: flawless! The British singer masters the art of mixing patterns. 

Douglas Booth, Gemma Chan, Dominic Cooper, Glastonbury Festival

Instagram

Douglas Booth, Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper

Three's never a crowd when it comes to this all-star crew.

Glastonbury Music Festival - Rafferty Law

GC Images/GC Images

Rafferty Law

The 22-year-old son of Jude Law nails festival style in a pair of floral shorts and leather boots. 

Glastonbury Music Festival - Suki Waterhouse and Immy Waterhouse

Mark Boland/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse & Immy Waterhouse

Sister, sister! The duo strike a pose for the cameras in between performances. 

Glastonbury Music Festival - Lauryn Hill

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Lauryn Hill

The iconic musician wows the crowd in an extravagant blouse tucked into white trousers. 

Glastonbury Music Festival - Sienna Miller

Mark Boland/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Easy, breezy, beautiful Sienna!

Stormzy, Glastonbury Festival

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Stormzy

The rapper delivers a powerful performance on Day 3 of the event.

Jamie Cullum, Glastonbury Festival

Instagram

Jamie Cullum

The English singer-songwriter spreads peace at Glastonbury.

