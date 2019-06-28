Zoë Kravitz's Big Little Lies Co-Stars and More Celebs Kick Off Her Wedding Celebrations

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

The Monterey Five is taking over Paris! 

Several of Zoë Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-stars gathered on Friday evening to celebrate her upcoming wedding to Karl Glusman, which is taking place this weekend in the City of Light.

The soon-to-be husband and wife hosted their star-studded rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse, which overlooks the scenic Seine River. Guests included Reese WitherspoonLaura Dernand Shailene Woodley—who share the screen with Zoë on the wildly popular HBO series—as well as Chris Pine, Annabelle WallisCara DelevingneAshley Benson and Denzel Washington. The blushing bride's parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, were also in attendance, as well as her husband Jason Momoa

"Zoë and Karl have spent the week at Lenny's home with close family," an insider tells E! News of the couple's celebratory pre-wedding week. "Zoë seems very excited to be surrounded by her friends and family and that everyone has arrived to see her get married."

As for this evening's rehearsal dinner, we're told the restaurant is closed to the public and preparations were made all afternoon for the occasion. 

The 30-year-old actress announced her engagement to the 31-year-old actor in Oct. 2018, a whole eight months after Karl popped the question. 

"I was in sweatpants," she told Rolling Stone of his proposal. "I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast. I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!" Glusman got on one knee, and Kravitz replied, "'Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!'"

Something tells us Karl's heart is beating just as fast in anticipation of his nuptials. Check out all the photos from the pair's wedding celebrations below:

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Ooh la la! The bride and groom are positively glowing as they arrive to their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.

Lenny Kravitz, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Lenny Kravitz

The world-famous rocker and father of the bride sports a flashy ensemble. 

Lisa Bonet, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Lisa Bonet

Zoë's proud mama steps out for the rehearsal dinner in a purple floral kimono. Trés chic!

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

"Date night in Paris," the bride's Big Little Lies co-star (pictured here with her longtime hubby) writes on Instagram.

Laura Dern, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Laura Dern

Perfectly paisley! The Golden Globe winner channels her inner Renata. 

Chris Pine, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Chris Pine

The actor is looking oh-so suave in this mustard yellow suit.

Shailene Woodley, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star pairs a stylish black fedora with chunky wedges and a navy blue dress.

Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Pauletta Washington & Denzel Washington

The longtime couple steps out to raise a glass to Zoë and Karl.

Marisa Tomei, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

Best Image / BACKGRID

Marisa Tomei

The actress puts a new spin on the LBD.

Annabella Wallis, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Annabelle Wallis

Silver siren! The British actress turns heads in a midi-dress.

We can't wait to see how the rest of Zoë and Karl's magical weekend unfolds!

