Zoë Kravitz's Big Little Lies Co-Stars and More Celebs Kick Off Her Wedding Celebrations

The Monterey Five is taking over Paris!

Several of Zoë Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-stars gathered on Friday evening to celebrate her upcoming wedding to Karl Glusman, which is taking place this weekend in the City of Light.

The soon-to-be husband and wife hosted their star-studded rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse, which overlooks the scenic Seine River. Guests included Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dernand Shailene Woodley—who share the screen with Zoë on the wildly popular HBO series—as well as Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Denzel Washington. The blushing bride's parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, were also in attendance, as well as her husband Jason Momoa.

"Zoë and Karl have spent the week at Lenny's home with close family," an insider tells E! News of the couple's celebratory pre-wedding week. "Zoë seems very excited to be surrounded by her friends and family and that everyone has arrived to see her get married."